Mussels in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve mussels
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Mussels
|$14.00
Sauteed in red marinara or garlic white wine & served with hand cut crusty focaccia bread.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Barbados Mussel Linguine
|$28.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed in our house garlic butter, then tossed in a creamy piquante pepper sauce, served over linguine.
|Barbados Mussels
|$14.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed in our house garlic butter, then tossed in a creamy piquante pepper sauce.
|Garlic Sauteed Mussels
|$13.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in homemade garlic butter with fresh herbs from our garden.