Mussels in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve mussels

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
Sauteed in red marinara or garlic white wine & served with hand cut crusty focaccia bread.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbados Mussel Linguine$28.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed in our house garlic butter, then tossed in a creamy piquante pepper sauce, served over linguine.
Barbados Mussels$14.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed in our house garlic butter, then tossed in a creamy piquante pepper sauce.
Garlic Sauteed Mussels$13.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in homemade garlic butter with fresh herbs from our garden.
