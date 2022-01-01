Pies in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve pies
More about Landy's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
|Tomato Basil Pie
|$16.50
More about Farlow's On The Water
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Blueberry Pie
|$8.00
Made with fresh blueberries
|St. Croix Seafood Pie House Specialty
|$28.90
A seafood lover's delight: Caribbean lobster, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster infused sauce in our puff pastry
|Key Lime Ice Cream Pie
|$8.00
Served with a fresh strawberry and raspberry drizzle
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood
|*Chicken Pot Pie*
|$18.00
Thickened chicken stew of braised whole chicken pieces, carrot, celery, onion, peas, lemon, and thyme served in a warm popover.
|*Key Lime Pie*
|$8.00
House made key lime pie with graham cracker crust, lime zest and whipped cream.
|*Ricotta Pie*
|$13.00
Roasted garlic, pine nuts, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta cheese.