Pies in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve pies

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Tomato Basil Pie$16.50
More about Landy's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pie$8.00
Made with fresh blueberries
St. Croix Seafood Pie House Specialty$28.90
A seafood lover's delight: Caribbean lobster, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster infused sauce in our puff pastry
Key Lime Ice Cream Pie$8.00
Served with a fresh strawberry and raspberry drizzle
More about Farlow's On The Water
Restaurant banner

 

Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.1 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*Chicken Pot Pie*$18.00
Thickened chicken stew of braised whole chicken pieces, carrot, celery, onion, peas, lemon, and thyme served in a warm popover.
*Key Lime Pie*$8.00
House made key lime pie with graham cracker crust, lime zest and whipped cream.
*Ricotta Pie*$13.00
Roasted garlic, pine nuts, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta cheese.
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

