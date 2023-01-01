Snapper in Englewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Englewood restaurants that serve snapper

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Snapper Special$31.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Jamaican Jerk Snapper$36.00
Fresh American Red Snapper rubbed with our house jerk seasoning and extra virgin olive oil then grilled to perfection. Our chef then adds sautéed fresh squeezed oranges with diced mango, red onion, red peppers, pineapple, Cruzan mango rum, and fresh cilantro from our garden, served over a bed of fresh spinach.
Dominican Snapper$36.00
Fresh American Red Snapper sautéed to perfection then topped with bay scallops and shrimp in a lobster infused white wine cream sauce with fresh herbs from our garden.
