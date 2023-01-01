Snapper in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve snapper
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Whole Snapper Special
|$31.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Jamaican Jerk Snapper
|$36.00
Fresh American Red Snapper rubbed with our house jerk seasoning and extra virgin olive oil then grilled to perfection. Our chef then adds sautéed fresh squeezed oranges with diced mango, red onion, red peppers, pineapple, Cruzan mango rum, and fresh cilantro from our garden, served over a bed of fresh spinach.
|Dominican Snapper
|$36.00
Fresh American Red Snapper sautéed to perfection then topped with bay scallops and shrimp in a lobster infused white wine cream sauce with fresh herbs from our garden.