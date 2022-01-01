Steak salad in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve steak salad
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Ultimate Steak Cobb Salad
|$23.00
Grilled 6oz NY strip steak, bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, boiled egg served over spring leaf with balsamic dressing.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|St. John's Steak Salad
|$23.90
Hand Cut Black Angus Steak that is marinated in our St. John's Marinade served over our house rock island salad with romaine and artisan greens, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions and candied pecans
|St. John's Steak Salad
|$21.00
Hand Cut Black Angus steak marinated in our St. John's Marinade of honey & Caribbean vinegar, served atop our house salad with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions & candied pecans