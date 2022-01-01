Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve steak salad

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Steak Cobb Salad$23.00
Grilled 6oz NY strip steak, bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, boiled egg served over spring leaf with balsamic dressing.
More about Landy's Restaurant
12c44655-a5a5-4362-8766-c6b294d32fd8 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
St. John's Steak Salad$23.90
Hand Cut Black Angus Steak that is marinated in our St. John's Marinade served over our house rock island salad with romaine and artisan greens, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions and candied pecans
St. John's Steak Salad$21.00
Hand Cut Black Angus steak marinated in our St. John's Marinade of honey & Caribbean vinegar, served atop our house salad with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions & candied pecans
More about Farlow's On The Water

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Egg Rolls

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Clams

Crab Salad

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston