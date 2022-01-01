Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$14.50
Crabmeat stuffing topped with melted Swiss cheese.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Stuffed Portabella Mushroom$13.00
Marinated 24 hours in olive oil & Modena balsamic vinegar then topped with our fresh blue crab stuffing & melted provolone cheese
Crab Stuffed Portabella Mushroom$14.90
Marinated 24 hours in olive oil and Modena balsamic vinegar topped with fresh blue crab stuffing and melted provolone cheese
