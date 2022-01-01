Stuffed mushrooms in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
More about Landy's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
|$14.50
Crabmeat stuffing topped with melted Swiss cheese.
More about Farlow's On The Water
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Crab Stuffed Portabella Mushroom
|$13.00
Marinated 24 hours in olive oil & Modena balsamic vinegar then topped with our fresh blue crab stuffing & melted provolone cheese
|Crab Stuffed Portabella Mushroom
|$14.90
Marinated 24 hours in olive oil and Modena balsamic vinegar topped with fresh blue crab stuffing and melted provolone cheese