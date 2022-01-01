Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve taco salad

Farlow's On The Water image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Carribean Chicken Wings$0.00
We recommend Jerk, but also order Mild, Medium, Hot. Served with celery and our house blue cheese dressing
St John's Marinated Steak$26.50
Est.8 top sirloin steak marinated for 6 hours in honey and Caribbean vinegar....will have you coming back to order this steak again and again
St. Croix Cranberry Chicken Salad House Specialty$21.00
Two scoops of freshly made cranberry chicken salad, over romaine and artisan greens with raspberries, Granny Smith apples, strawberries, mandarin oranges and candied pecans, served with our house vinaigrette
EndZone Sports Grille image

 

EndZone Sports Grille

2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly$14.00
The Heart Attack Burger$14.00
Spicy Philly$14.00
