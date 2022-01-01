Taco salad in Englewood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Jumbo Carribean Chicken Wings
|$0.00
We recommend Jerk, but also order Mild, Medium, Hot. Served with celery and our house blue cheese dressing
|St John's Marinated Steak
|$26.50
Est.8 top sirloin steak marinated for 6 hours in honey and Caribbean vinegar....will have you coming back to order this steak again and again
|St. Croix Cranberry Chicken Salad House Specialty
|$21.00
Two scoops of freshly made cranberry chicken salad, over romaine and artisan greens with raspberries, Granny Smith apples, strawberries, mandarin oranges and candied pecans, served with our house vinaigrette