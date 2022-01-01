Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve tacos

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$16.50
Fresh catch! Blackened mahi pieces on soft flour tacos with lime tequila slaw, chipotle crema, shredded lettuce and grape tomato. Served with our house coconut rice.
More about Landy's Restaurant
Fish Tacos House Specialty image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos House Specialty$24.00
Fresh Open Blue Cobia lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo and shredded cabbage in a flour and corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with Cuban rice and salad
Farlow's Goat Tacos$16.50
Fresh Goat tenderloins first marinated in traditional West Indian spices then slow roasted for 6 hours. Topped with a pineapple pico de gallo, goat cheese, cilantro and caramelized balsamic onions with a mango jicama slaw on the side. Accompanied with a fresh arugula salad
Black Grouper Tacos House Specialty$18.90
Fresh Black Grouper lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo & shredded cabbage in a flour & corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with a fresh arugula salad
More about Farlow's On The Water
EndZone Sports Grille image

 

EndZone Sports Grille

2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos
Grouper Tacos$15.00
More about EndZone Sports Grille

