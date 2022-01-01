Tacos in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.50
Fresh catch! Blackened mahi pieces on soft flour tacos with lime tequila slaw, chipotle crema, shredded lettuce and grape tomato. Served with our house coconut rice.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Fish Tacos House Specialty
|$24.00
Fresh Open Blue Cobia lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo and shredded cabbage in a flour and corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with Cuban rice and salad
|Farlow's Goat Tacos
|$16.50
Fresh Goat tenderloins first marinated in traditional West Indian spices then slow roasted for 6 hours. Topped with a pineapple pico de gallo, goat cheese, cilantro and caramelized balsamic onions with a mango jicama slaw on the side. Accompanied with a fresh arugula salad
|Black Grouper Tacos House Specialty
|$18.90
Fresh Black Grouper lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo & shredded cabbage in a flour & corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with a fresh arugula salad