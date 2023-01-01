Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve waffles

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Sweet Waffle Fries$6.00
Kentucky Chicken & Waffles$25.90
Our version of a southern classic. Sweet potato waffle fries topped with marinated Joyce farm chicken tenderloins and drizzled with a maple caramel syrup. Served with salad only
Kentucky Chicken & Waffles$15.90
Our version of a southern classic. Sweet potato waffle fries topped with marinated Joyce Farms fried chicken tenderloins and drizzled with a maple caramel syrup.
Libee's Sports Bar and Grill - Englewood

1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.1 (89 reviews)
*Sweet Potato Waffle Fries*$4.00
