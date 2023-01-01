Chili in Englewood
More about Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
39 E Palisade Ave, Englewood
|Beef Chili Soup
|$0.00
|2oz Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.95
More about Blue Akai
Blue Akai
23-25 E Palisade Ave, Englewood
|Vegetarian Chili
|$7.75
A tangy vegetarian delight with hearty chunks of zucchini, carrots, green & red peppers, onions & three kinds of beans, served with whole wheat tortillas.
|Blue Moon Chili
|$7.75
Ground beef chili & beans topped with cheese and served with sour cream.
|Full Moon Chili
|$7.95
blazing chunks of prime sirloin spiced to perfection, topped with cheese and served with a flour tortilla & sour cream.