Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve chopped salad

Consumer pic

 

Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street

36 Engle Street, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chopped Salad (dinner/lunch)$17.00
iceberg, cucumber, red onion,blue cheese, tomato
More about Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street
Individual-Cassie's Chopped Salad image

 

Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza

18 S Dean St, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family-Cassie's Chopped Salad$27.00
romaine lettuce, chick peas, roasted red peppers, olives, cucumber, chopped tomatoes, feta cheese, Italian Dressing
1/2 Chopped Salad$52.50
Serves: 10 to 15 People
Individual-Cassie's Chopped Salad$12.50
Romaine Lettuce, Chick Peas, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Cucumber, Chopped Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing
More about Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Salmon

Filet Mignon

Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1854 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (572 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston