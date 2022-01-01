Chopped salad in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street
Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street
36 Engle Street, Englewood
|chopped Salad (dinner/lunch)
|$17.00
iceberg, cucumber, red onion,blue cheese, tomato
More about Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza
Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza
18 S Dean St, Englewood
|Family-Cassie's Chopped Salad
|$27.00
romaine lettuce, chick peas, roasted red peppers, olives, cucumber, chopped tomatoes, feta cheese, Italian Dressing
|1/2 Chopped Salad
|$52.50
Serves: 10 to 15 People
|Individual-Cassie's Chopped Salad
|$12.50
Romaine Lettuce, Chick Peas, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Cucumber, Chopped Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing