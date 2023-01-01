Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve nachos

Hummus Elite image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

39 E Palisade Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.5 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nachos$14.95
Tuna prepared medium rare, corn tortillas, beans, spicy mayo and avocado sauce.
Blue Akai

23-25 E Palisade Ave, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini Nachos$12.95
A healthier twist on nachos - grilled zucchini rounds instead of chips, topped with black beans, Pico de gallo, chopped avocado, cilantro and melted cheese.
Nachos de Luna$13.95
Topped with melted cheese, salsa, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, refried beans, guacamole & sour cream.
