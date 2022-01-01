Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve rigatoni

Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street

36 Engle Street, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
rigatoni al cacio e pepe$34.00
rib eye carpaccio, tellicherry peppercorns, pecorino
Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza

18 S Dean St, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Rigatoni Bolognese$10.95
1/2 Rigatoni Tuscano$62.50
Serves: 10 to 15 People
Family Rigatoni Alla Toscana$42.00
Serves: 4 to 6 People.
Sundried tomatoes, wild mushrooms, brandy and parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
