Rigatoni in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street
Sofia Restaurant - 36 Engle Street
36 Engle Street, Englewood
|rigatoni al cacio e pepe
|$34.00
rib eye carpaccio, tellicherry peppercorns, pecorino
More about Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza
Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza
18 S Dean St, Englewood
|Kids Rigatoni Bolognese
|$10.95
|1/2 Rigatoni Tuscano
|$62.50
Serves: 10 to 15 People
|Family Rigatoni Alla Toscana
|$42.00
Serves: 4 to 6 People.
Sundried tomatoes, wild mushrooms, brandy and parmesan cheese in a cream sauce