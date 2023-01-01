Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve tacos

Hummus Elite image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

39 E Palisade Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.5 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Tacos$23.95
3 Soft Shells Tortillas, Fried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage served w/ Shredded Shawarma Marinated w/ Middle Eastern Spices
Grilled Chicken Tacos$23.95
3 Soft Shells Tortillas, Fried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage served w/ Sliced Grilled Chicken
Fish Tacos$23.95
3 Soft Shells Tortillas, Fried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage served w/ Fried Flounder
Banner pic

 

Blue Akai

23-25 E Palisade Ave, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chicken Tacos$18.95
Breaded chicken tossed with a sweet & spicy chipotle honey glaze, delicious topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and a drizzle of ranch dressing served on flour tortillas.
California Tacos$18.95
Fresh cauliflower sautéed with roasted red peppers, onions and corn kernels in our delicious salsa rojo. All this stuffed into 3 white corn tortillas and sprinkled with cilantro.
Tacos Gauchos$18.95
Grilled steak, sliced avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, and a Mexican chimichurri sauce served on white corn tortillas.
Item pic

 

Akai Lounge - Englewood - 11 North Dean Street

11 North Dean Street, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Akai Beef Tacos$19.00
Thinly-sliced marinated rib-eye, pickled radish and scallions served on a pillow-soft bun (3pcs)
