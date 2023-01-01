Tacos in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve tacos
More about Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
39 E Palisade Ave, Englewood
|Shawarma Tacos
|$23.95
3 Soft Shells Tortillas, Fried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage served w/ Shredded Shawarma Marinated w/ Middle Eastern Spices
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$23.95
3 Soft Shells Tortillas, Fried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage served w/ Sliced Grilled Chicken
|Fish Tacos
|$23.95
3 Soft Shells Tortillas, Fried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage served w/ Fried Flounder
More about Blue Akai
Blue Akai
23-25 E Palisade Ave, Englewood
|Baja Chicken Tacos
|$18.95
Breaded chicken tossed with a sweet & spicy chipotle honey glaze, delicious topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and a drizzle of ranch dressing served on flour tortillas.
|California Tacos
|$18.95
Fresh cauliflower sautéed with roasted red peppers, onions and corn kernels in our delicious salsa rojo. All this stuffed into 3 white corn tortillas and sprinkled with cilantro.
|Tacos Gauchos
|$18.95
Grilled steak, sliced avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, and a Mexican chimichurri sauce served on white corn tortillas.