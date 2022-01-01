Englishtown restaurants you'll love
Estrella Azul
357 US Highway 9, Manalapan
|Popular items
|Camaron Taco (1)
|$5.00
Blackened shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, chili-lime mayo, cilantro on a tortilla
|Americano Taco (1)
|$5.00
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla
|Pollo Asada Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chicken, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
SEAFOOD
Peking Pavilion
110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township, Manalapan
|Popular items
|Chicken Imperial
|$20.95
The secret recipe stolen by General Tao.
|Chicken with Broccoli
|$18.95
Touted as "The best Chicken with Broccoli ever" by critics and guests alike.
|Sesame Chicken
|$20.95
White meat chicken quick-fried then glazed with a sweet and tangy sauce.
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
285 GORDONS CORNER ROAD, Manalapan
|Popular items
|Quarter Dark Roasted Meal
|$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
|One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal
|$23.99
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Cornbread
|Spicy Crispy Sandwich
|$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Doner House
197 U.S. 9, Englishtown
Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan
Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North, Manalapan TownShip
|Popular items
|Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.
|Chicken & Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
|Quarter Chicken - Dark
|$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Fresh Meals by Aurora
330 Route 9 North, Manalapan
Old Silver Tavern
149 Freehold Road, Manalapan
Fresh Meals by Aurora - Meal Prep Online Ordering
330 Route 9 North, Manalapan