Englishtown restaurants you'll love

Englishtown restaurants
Toast
  • Englishtown

Englishtown's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Must-try Englishtown restaurants

Estrella Azul image

 

Estrella Azul

357 US Highway 9, Manalapan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Camaron Taco (1)$5.00
Blackened shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, chili-lime mayo, cilantro on a tortilla
Americano Taco (1)$5.00
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla
Pollo Asada Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken, Monterey jack, queso Oaxaca
More about Estrella Azul
Peking Pavilion image

SEAFOOD

Peking Pavilion

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township, Manalapan

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Imperial$20.95
The secret recipe stolen by General Tao.
Chicken with Broccoli$18.95
Touted as "The best Chicken with Broccoli ever" by critics and guests alike.
Sesame Chicken$20.95
White meat chicken quick-fried then glazed with a sweet and tangy sauce.
More about Peking Pavilion
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

 

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

285 GORDONS CORNER ROAD, Manalapan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal$23.99
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Cornbread
Spicy Crispy Sandwich$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Doner House image

 

Doner House

197 U.S. 9, Englishtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Doner House
Restaurant banner

 

Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan

Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North, Manalapan TownShip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap$9.99
Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.
Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.99
Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor. Served over Tribos rice and house salad
Quarter Chicken - Dark$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Meals by Aurora

330 Route 9 North, Manalapan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Fresh Meals by Aurora
Restaurant banner

 

Old Silver Tavern

149 Freehold Road, Manalapan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Old Silver Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Meals by Aurora - Meal Prep Online Ordering

330 Route 9 North, Manalapan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Fresh Meals by Aurora - Meal Prep Online Ordering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Englishtown

Burritos

More near Englishtown to explore

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Freehold

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Morganville

No reviews yet

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Plainsboro

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet
