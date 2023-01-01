Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Englishtown

Englishtown restaurants
Englishtown restaurants that serve rice bowls

Bowl Chicken Rice Soup image

 

La Rosa Grill - Manalpan

285 GORDONS CORNER ROAD, Manalapan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Rice Soup$4.99
More about La Rosa Grill - Manalpan
Item pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan - Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North

Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North, Manalapan TownShip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.99
Seasoned Rice topped with three tenders; Traditional (Not Chopped) or Chopped. Tenders basted with your choice of sauce.
Side Salad topped with house dressing. Garlic sauce and Chili sauce provided complimentary.
Boneless Lamb & Rice Bowl$12.99
Chicken & Rice Bowl / Peri Fries / Bottle$15.49
Tenderloins basted with sauce of choice while on grill, served over Tribos Rice with a side of salad. Regular size of Peri Fries and bottled drink provided.
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan - Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North

