Engrain

Nourishing grain & salad bowls, chicken, beef, tofu and salmon. Smoothies, cold pressed juice, beer wine & cider. Dine in & takeout. Open Wed-Sat

279 Main St • $

Popular Items

Ginger-Orange Chicken$14.00
roasted chicken, citrus ginger-chili sauce, rice, broccoli, scallions & sesame seeds
Peanut butter cold brew cookie$2.95
gluten free, dairy free peanut butter chocolate cookie with coffee, almond and maldon salt
Grilled Salmon Bowl BYO$15.75
please note: salmon is market price and there is a major increase in the market price right now, please understand our price increases.
Chicken Bowl BYO$13.75
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
pineapple, white rice, scrambled egg, carrot, edamame, pickled red onion, tamari soy sauce, cilantro, sesame seeds
Sesame-Tahini Tofu Buddha Bowl$13.50
sesame-tahini tofu, sweet potato, carrot, edamame, avocado, red cabbage slaw, sesame seed & ginger miso
Baked Chickpea Falafel$13.00
3 falafel patties, mixed greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onion, edamame, scallions, za’atar yogurt & green goddess
Grilled Salmon$15.00
grilled salmon, wilted kale, asparagus, white rice, radish, furikake & green goddess
Stout cake cupcakes
Beef & Broccoli Noodles$15.00
maine beef, lo mein noodles, broccoli, napa cabbage, peanuts, scallions, ginger-chili vinaigrette
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

279 Main St

South Berwick ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
