Enid restaurants you'll love
Enid's top cuisines
Must-try Enid restaurants
More about Callahan's Pub & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Callahan's Pub & Grille
220 N Independence St, Enid
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$12.00
5-cheese Italian blend & pepperonis folded inside a pizza crust. Ranch & Marinara to dip.
|Doner Kebab
|$9.50
Gyro meat, cucumber sauce, Feta, LTO and a side of Sriracha.
|Tejano Taco Salad
|$11.00
Tortilla chips, romaine, black bean taco meat, Cheddar/Jack. Pico, Salsa and Ranch on the side.
More about Wee Too Restaurant - 4002 N. 4th Street
Wee Too Restaurant - 4002 N. 4th Street
4002 N. 4th Street, Enid