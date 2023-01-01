Burritos in Enid
Enid restaurants that serve burritos
More about Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.
Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.
616 West Owen K Garriott Rd., Enid
|Burrito Supreme
|$10.99
Burrito Supreme - Two 10in flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, avocado, and freshly made hot or mild salsa.
|Burrito
|$7.99
Burrito - Two 10in flour tortillas with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.
|Burrito
|$7.99
Burrito - Two 10in flour tortillas with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.