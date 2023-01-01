Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Enid

Enid restaurants
Enid restaurants that serve burritos

Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

616 West Owen K Garriott Rd., Enid

Takeout
Burrito Supreme$10.99
Burrito Supreme - Two 10in flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, avocado, and freshly made hot or mild salsa.
Burrito$7.99
Burrito - Two 10in flour tortillas with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.
Burrito$7.99
Burrito - Two 10in flour tortillas with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.
Pollo Alteño - 213 W Willow Rd

213 W Willow Rd, Enid

TakeoutDelivery
Pastor Burrito$7.99
