Nachos in Enid
Enid restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Callahan's Pub & Grille
220 N Independence St, Enid
|Chicken Nachos
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon and Cheddar/Jack. Salsa, Sour Cream and Pico on the side.
|Nacho Burger
|$12.00
Half Pound Burger topped with Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack & Cheddar on a bed of tortilla chips with Queso Blanco and Spicy Mayo.
|Curry Nachos
|$10.00
Tikka Masala sauce, Sriracha, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Capers and Cilantro on Tortilla Chips.
Heydy’s Place - 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.
616 West Owen K Garriott Rd., Enid
|Large Nachos
|$8.99
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, your choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild salsa.
|Small Nacho
|$5.99
Homemade tortilla chips, your choice of meat, topped with pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, onions, lettuce, cilantro, hot or mild salsa.