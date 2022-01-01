Ennis restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ennis restaurants
More about Jack's Smoke Shack
Jack's Smoke Shack
2201 W Ennis Ave, Ennis
|Popular items
|Jack's 20/30
|$439.00
Jack's 20/30 Family Pack feeds 20-30 people and comes with 10LBS of Links, 1 Brisket and 5 Slabs of Ribs
|Jack's Baked Potato
|$12.99
|Three Meat Plate
|$17.99
More about Craft Pies Pizza Company
Craft Pies Pizza Company
402 N. I-45, STE 130, Ennis
|Popular items
|Margherita
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, paremsan, chopped garlic, grape tomato, extra virgin olive oil, after oven fresh basil
|Alfredo Heaven
white sauce, mozzarella, chopped garlic, chicken, bacon after oven arugula and balsamic drizzle
|Fiery Carnivore
Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh jalapenos finished with sriracha drizzle
More about The Diamond Saddle
The Diamond Saddle
105 N. Main St, ENNIS
More about JACK LUMMUS MEMORIAL POST 7106
JACK LUMMUS MEMORIAL POST 7106
3100 N I-45 Service Road 500, Ennis