Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Ennis
/
Ennis
/
Crab Cakes
Ennis restaurants that serve crab cakes
Bluebonnet City Grill
305 SW Main St, Suite C, Ennis
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$8.00
More about Bluebonnet City Grill
Senor Crab - 200 s Kaufman st
200 s Kaufman st, Ennis
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$13.99
fresh baked crab cakes
More about Senor Crab - 200 s Kaufman st
Browse other tasty dishes in Ennis
Gumbo
Quesadillas
Flautas
French Fries
Cake
Tacos
Burritos
More near Ennis to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Forney
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Waxahachie
No reviews yet
Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Duncanville
No reviews yet
Midlothian
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Kaufman
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(689 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(494 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(667 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston