Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Ennis

Go
Ennis restaurants
Toast

Ennis restaurants that serve crab cakes

Consumer pic

 

Bluebonnet City Grill

305 SW Main St, Suite C, Ennis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$8.00
More about Bluebonnet City Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Senor Crab - 200 s Kaufman st

200 s Kaufman st, Ennis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$13.99
fresh baked crab cakes
More about Senor Crab - 200 s Kaufman st

Browse other tasty dishes in Ennis

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Flautas

French Fries

Cake

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Ennis to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Midlothian

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston