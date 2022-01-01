Go
Toast

ENO VINO

Eno Vino offers 200+ wines by the bottle & another 45 by the glass. From the beginning, Eno Vino was established as a place to share great wine, sensational, hand-crafted cocktails and fresh, inviting food. Whether you would like to entertain friends, enjoy an evening out with a loved one or unwind during happy hour ~ we invite you to enjoy an evening at Eno Vino!

601 Junction Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KOREAN SHORT RIB POTSTICKERS$23.00
Pear and red chili marinated short rib potstickers, topped with sesame seeds and served with cucumber kimchi, soy reduction, wasabi aioli, and plum sauce.
CHARRED HOT HOUSE TOMATO SOUP$14.00
Aged cheddar grilled cheese, truffled wee greens and pine nuts.
CHICKEN SKEWERS$22.00
Grilled chicken skewers brushed with thai peanut satay served with pork wontons, sweet chili sauce, cilantro lime jus and thai ketchup on the side.
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD$32.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
TRUFFLED FRIES$18.00
Fries topped with asiago, pepper and truffle oil, served with aged cheddar fondue, thai ketchup and garlic aioli on the side.
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$8.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS$18.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
STREET CORN$15.00
Fire roasted corn with bacon, cotija cheese, little dragon chili and sriracha aioli.
ACHIOTE PORK TACOS$20.00
Achiote pork served with a gluten free crispy malanga shell, black bean spread, garlic cilantro aioli, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
Choose Any Combination of 4$24.00
See full menu

Location

601 Junction Road

Madison WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BeneBlends

No reviews yet

At BeneBlends, you’ll know exactly what goes into each of our unique and freshly blended bowls, smoothies, and juices. No hidden ingredients, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors - giving you a better blend, at BeneBlends.

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forage Kitchen West Madison

No reviews yet

Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston