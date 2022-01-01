Go
Toast

Enolo Wine Cafe

Enolo Wine Café is a wine-focused escape from the ordinary located in the heart of River North. Our wine list offers familiar choices and unexpected surprises, with both Old World and New World varietals, all curated to complement the simple and delicious fare.

450 N Clark St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Board$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
Charcuterie Board$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
Margherita Pizza$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
See full menu

Location

450 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wow Bao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Goddess And Grocer

No reviews yet

Lovely Food + Wine

PROSECCO

No reviews yet

Contemporary Regional Italian Cuisine situated in Chicago’s River North Gallery District. Join us for lunch, dinner or enjoy the patio with a glass from our acclaimed selection of Italians wines.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston