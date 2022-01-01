Go
Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

731 Hopmeadow st

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Eno Barramundi Sea Bass Filet$19.00
Brazilian sea bass filet, wild mushroom risotto, grilled asparagus, mango ceviche
Eno Beet Salad$8.00
roasted beets and butternut squash, pickled apple, honey roasted fennel, arugula pesto vinaigrette, goat cheese, sourdough crisp
Eno Calamari$10.00
Rhode Island calamari, cherry peppers, spicy marinara, caper aioli
Eno Street Tacos$15.00
Choice of three: Crispy Shrimp, Short Rib, Ground beef, Pork or Chicken, with lettuce, sour cream, pico di gallo, smoked chipotle sauce, rice and beans
Location

731 Hopmeadow st

Simsbury CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
