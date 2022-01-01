Go
Eno's Pizza Tavern

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

PIZZA • PASTA

215 S BOIS D ARC ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Eno's Meatball Pasta$15.00
Linguine Pasta served with Texas Beef & Boar Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Ricotta and Tomato Vodka Sauce.
Truffle Cheese Bread$9.00
14" Regular Supreme$15.00
Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$6.00
14" Regular Margherita$13.00
Our Margarita is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base.
Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular iPie$11.00
Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Pig Smiley$16.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Half/Half
Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!
14" Regular Pepperonito$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 S BOIS D ARC ST

FORNEY TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

