Eno's Pizza Tavern

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110

Popular Items

14" Regular Heirloom Spinach$15.00
Our Heirloom Spinach is topped with Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Garlic, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Truffle Oil, White Pie Base.
Bottled Water$1.00
14" Regular Calabria$15.00
Our Calabria is topped with Calabrese Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Mushrooms, Olive Oil Base.
14" Regular Pig Smiley$16.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Supreme$15.00
Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular iPie$11.00
Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Margherita$13.00
Our Margarita is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Half/Half
Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!
14" Regular Pepperonito$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
Truffle Cheese Bread$9.50
Location

COPPELL TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
