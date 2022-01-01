Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

Go
Enoteca La Storia, in the spirit of a traditional enoteca, is a gathering spot for sharing, exploring and savoring fine wines and satisfying dishes in the company of friends and family. Inspired by Italy’s rustic tasting rooms, sublime cuisine and distinct culture, we have reimagined the classic enoteca for the present day, where guests are invited to elevate their understanding and appreciation of Italian and Italian American traditions with with fine wines from around the world..

Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
320 West St John Street

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Olla Cocina

A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

"You're a stranger here but once!"

Hyland House of Sushi

Let's get rollin'!

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.

