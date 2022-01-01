Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

Enoteca La Storia, in the spirit of a traditional enoteca, is a gathering spot for sharing, exploring and savoring fine wines and satisfying dishes in the company of friends and family. Inspired by Italy’s rustic tasting rooms, sublime cuisine and distinct culture, we have reimagined the classic enoteca for the present day, where guests are invited to elevate their understanding and appreciation of Italian and Italian American traditions with with fine wines from around the world..



320 West St John Street