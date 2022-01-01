Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
Enoteca La Storia, in the spirit of a traditional enoteca, is a gathering spot for sharing, exploring and savoring fine wines and satisfying dishes in the company of friends and family. Inspired by Italy’s rustic tasting rooms, sublime cuisine and distinct culture, we have reimagined the classic enoteca for the present day, where guests are invited to elevate their understanding and appreciation of Italian and Italian American traditions with with fine wines from around the world..
320 West St John Street
Popular Items
Location
320 West St John Street
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olla Cocina
A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
"You're a stranger here but once!"
Hyland House of Sushi
Let's get rollin'!
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.