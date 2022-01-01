Go
Toast

Entre Panes

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

24726 SR 54 • $

Avg 4.4 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Stuffed Potato Balls$2.99
Tampa Cuban$8.99
Pork, ham, genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, mayo and oil, served on toasted Cuban bread.
Tripleta$11.99
Pork, steak chuck flat iron choice, ham, provolone cheese, yellow peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo-ketchup, served on toasted Cuban bread.
Chicken Empanadas$2.99
Empanadas/turnovers filled with chicken.
Havana Cuban$7.99
Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard and oil, served on toasted Cuban bread.
Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
Ribeye beef, provolone cheese, mushrooms, sweet onions and yellow peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Regular Fries$2.49
Delicious crispy fries.
Beef Empanadas$2.99
Empanadas/turnovers filled with beef.
Caramelized Pork Melt$9.99
Pork, provolone cheese, aioli sauce, yellow pepper and caramelized onions, served on toasted Cuban bread.
Chicken Teriyaki$8.99
Chicken, glaze teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, sweet onions and yellow peppers, served on toasted hoagie roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

24726 SR 54

Lutz FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
