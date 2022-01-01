Entwine
Rustic and cozy vibe with locally sourced and seasonal cocktails
765 Washington St
Location
765 Washington St
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Made In New York Pizza West Village
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Veloce
Narrowsburg
Barbuto
Jonathan Waxman's famed restaurant serves a unique blend of rustic Italian and modern California cuisine.
Hearth on the High Line
Hearth on the High Line is an open air wine bar boasting impressive Hudson and skyline views, a stellar wine and beer list, and smaller plates.