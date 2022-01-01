Go
Entwined Grounds

Serving specialty coffee, healthy food and making sure you know your story matters!

12900 S IH 35

Popular Items

Popular Items

White Chocolate Mocha$3.00
Chorizo Taco$3.50
Chorizo, egg, & Cheese
Latte$3.75
Two shots of espresso topped steamed milk
Avocado Toast$4.25
White toast topped with mashed avocado
Strawberry/Banana$5.00
The Jacob$4.25
Two shots of espresso, caramel sauce, simple syrup, and steamed milk
Donut Holes$3.00
Air fried donut holes dipped in melted butter and topped with cinnamon/sugar.
Americano$3.00
Two shots of espresso over hot water
The Beauty$10.00
Almond Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, & Maple Syrup topped with honey, fruit, granola & your choice of 2 more toppings.
The Friendship$10.00
Almond Milk, Bananas, Almond Butter topped with honey, fruit, granola, & your choice of 2 more toppings. Protein Powder Optional
Location

Grandview TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
