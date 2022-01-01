Go
Toast

EnVie

contemporary food... scratch cocktails

STEAKS

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933 • $$

Avg 4.8 (255 reviews)

Popular Items

EnVie famous bowl$17.00
Seared steak, roasted corn, red wine reduction, mushroom, blistered tomato, asparagus all on top mashed potato, garnished with fried leek
Midwest$11.00
Fried chicken, ranch, L/T/O, served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Brussels$10.00
Pan seared topped with candied bacon, goat cheese and balsamic reduction (gluten free)
Spicy chicken sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

Lansing MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TROPPO

No reviews yet

WELCOME BACK!
WE HAVE MISSED YOU!

Social Sloth Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bowdies Chophouse

No reviews yet

Prime steaks, handcrafted cocktails and elaborate wine menu.

TATSE

No reviews yet

American African Eats

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston