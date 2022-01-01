Go
Pizzeria Enzina

Enzina is a neighborhood Italian pizzeria, With pizza and classic Italian comfort dishes of the finest quality to give you the experience of those little places you find in Italy that seem unassuming but deliver incredible fare. Brought to you by the Maione family, with baking, restaurant , and Panini experience over 40 years in Waltham alone. Ingredients are made lovingly in house, and procured from the finest distributors. Dedication to quality, and decades of experience from our family's beloved recipes, we offer you a delicious one of a kind taste experience.

PIZZA

1056 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Salsiccia$25.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella , local hot sausage, caramelized onion , peppers
Funghi$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce, mozzarella , fontina, roasted wild mushrooms
Al Formaggio$18.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella
Truffle Fries$8.00
Herbs , Grana , white truffle oil
Margherita$24.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella fior di latte , basil
Prosciutto$25.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella , Grana , arugula , EVOO , fresh tomato
Kid Pizza$10.00
tomato san marzano sauce , mozzarella
Arancini alla Romana (Suppli')$12.00
tomato , mozzarella , spicy marinara
Arugula Salad$13.00
shaved Grana Padano , strawberry , sangria medley tomatoes , aged balsamic dressing
Romaine Salad$14.00
classic Caesar dressing , Shaved Grana , crostini
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1056 Main St

Waltham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
