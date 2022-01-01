Pizzeria Enzina
Enzina is a neighborhood Italian pizzeria, With pizza and classic Italian comfort dishes of the finest quality to give you the experience of those little places you find in Italy that seem unassuming but deliver incredible fare. Brought to you by the Maione family, with baking, restaurant , and Panini experience over 40 years in Waltham alone. Ingredients are made lovingly in house, and procured from the finest distributors. Dedication to quality, and decades of experience from our family's beloved recipes, we offer you a delicious one of a kind taste experience.
PIZZA
1056 Main St • $$
Location
1056 Main St
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
