Enzo's Pizzeria

Thank You for taking the interest in Enzo's Pizzeria. We are here to serve great quality and fresh food. Due to product availability and pricing the prices have changed, but our menu continues to have many options that can be modified to your liking. We are making our dough fresh and daily. We are located on 129 Oxford Street in Lynn.
Ambience is friendly there is on-street parking. WE ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT, CURBSIDE PICK -UP AND DELIVERY ($4 fee with a minimum of $15 order)
Hope to see you soon.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

129 Oxford St • $$

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)

Popular Items

MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.00
Md Cheese$10.25
Side Of Fries (LG)$6.75
Classic Caesar Salad$10.25
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar Dressing with parmesan cheese and homemade croutons. Meat optional.
Gluten Free without croutons.
Greek Salad$11.25
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
SM Cheese$8.99
TENDERS$8.50
Fresh Chicken Tenders made from scratch tossed in a flour and breadcrumbs. Cooked to perfection choice to choose from are regular, buffalo or bbq.
Dips to choose from are ranch dressing , blue cheese dressing or chipotle remoulade.
Soda Can$1.50
16" Pepperoni$16.00
16" Cheese$14.00
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

129 Oxford St

LYNN MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
