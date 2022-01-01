E&O Kitchen and Bar

Le Colonial

Le Colonial is located in the heart of San Francisco’s theater district at the legendary address 20 Cosmo Place (off Taylor Street, between Post and Sutter), formerly the site of historic Trader Vic’s. This themed two-tier French Vietnamese restaurant features two dining rooms on the main floor, both decorated with patchwork tiled floors, tall shuttered windows, graceful palm fronds, twirling fans and vintage lamps. The menu is designed to evoke the flavors of Vietnamese cooking as well as the airy elegance of French Colonial Southeast Asia.

