E&O Kitchen and Bar

E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant and lounge in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square just steps away from the Financial District. Executive Chef Sharon Nahm creates exciting and bold flavors in modern Asian dishes with influences from spice markets all across Asia. A sleek lounge offers guests a chance to enjoy shareable late night bites and creative cocktails. CURRENTLY OFFERING takeout, delivery and grab & go only during Covid-19 restrictions.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

314 Sutter St • $$

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)

Popular Items

STEAMED JASMINE RICE$3.50
per serving
SHIITAKE MUSHROOM DUMPLINGS$16.00
(5 pcs) butter soy pan sauce (vegetarian)
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SATAY$15.00
(4 pcs) portobello mushroom, soy glaze
TAMARIND HOISIN GLAZED SPARERIBS$19.00
tamarind & hoisin glaze, citrus coleslaw
SMOKED TEA DEVILED EGG$3.00
lapsong souchong tea marinade, togarashi, five spice bacon bacon (price per piece)
INDONESIAN FRIED RICE$20.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg, chilies (dairy free, gluten free)
STEAK SATAY$18.00
(3pcs) filet mignon, garlic, ginger, soy
HAWKER BREAKFAST$8.50
soft-boiled egg, shokupan japanese milk buns, e&o chili crisp, brown rice syrup & "malai" butter, black lava salt
SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI$19.00
sweet & sour chili sauce
CHICKEN LETTUCE CUPS$18.00
minced chicken, water chestnuts, shiitake mushrooms, pine nuts, housemade hoisin, sriracha (dish contains shellfish)
314 Sutter St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
