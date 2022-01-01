Go
Toast

Eos Cafe & Coffee House

Thank you for joining us at EOS today!

30625 Jefferson Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

30625 Jefferson Ave

Saint Clair Shor MI

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shores Tequileria

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican fare right here in the Shores. Featuring over 160 tequilas & mezcals and a wide selection of Mexican beers & craft cocktails.

National Coney Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butter Run Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Modern Cone

No reviews yet

Home of the Original Stacker and Ice Cream Nachos! Hand Scoop, Soft Serve, Italian Ice, and Gourmet Ice Cream Cakes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston