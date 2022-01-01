Épernay Bistro
French Bistro
29 E main Street
Location
29 E main Street
Los Gatos CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
For the safety of our guests and employees please wear a mask when entering. Hand sanitizer is provided at both entrances. We are wiping down the counter and touch screen after each guest however encourage ordering online ahead of time for takeout. Our employees are now required to wear masks.
Zona Rosa
At Zona Rosa, every meal takes you on a culinary journey. As you walk through our door, you’ll be transported over the border to a colorful, quaint, Mexican village.
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Homemade, fresh, local ingredients and passion for traditional Mexican savor.
Whether you choose to order take-out, our delivery services, or dine-in, your taste buds will transport you to México.