Go
Toast

Ephesus

A family operation. We offer simple yet brilliantly executed Mediterranean dishes & food

SALADS • GYROS

185 Castro Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (3273 reviews)

Popular Items

KUNEFE$7.95
MERCIMEK CORBASI (Lentil Soup),$7.95
Vegetarian
GREEK SALAD$9.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, green bell peppers,
olives & feta cheese w/ greek dressing
LAHMACUN$7.50
Round, thin piece of dough topped w/ minced lamb & beef
ALEXANDER (Iskender)$20.95
Baked lamb & beef gyro ( basted w/ h-made tomato sauce ) over cubes of bread, topped w/ melted butter & served w/ yoghurt
BAKLAVA$5.95
SPANAKOPITA (Borek)$7.50
Savory pastry lled w/ chopped spinach & feta cheese
HUMMUS$7.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),$7.95
Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon
LAMB & BEEF GYRO PLATE (Doner)$19.95
Lamb & beef cooked on a vertical split, served w/ salad & rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

185 Castro Street

Mountain View CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Steins Beer Garden

No reviews yet

STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman

Udon Mugizo - Mountain View

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oren's Hummus

No reviews yet

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

Blue Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston