Buffalo chicken salad in Ephrata

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
1763 West Main St, Ephrata
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.99
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, black olive, croutons topped with grilled chicken breast, fried onion, blue cheese, hot sauce & melted American Cheese.
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (02-EP) Ephrata - Ephrata
120 North Reading Road, Ephrata
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine