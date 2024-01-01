Buffalo chicken salad in Ephrata

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

 

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322

1763 West Main St, Ephrata

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, black olive, croutons topped with grilled chicken breast, fried onion, blue cheese, hot sauce & melted American Cheese.
Item pic

 

Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (02-EP) Ephrata - Ephrata

120 North Reading Road, Ephrata

Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine
