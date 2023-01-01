Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Ephrata
/
Ephrata
/
Cannolis
Ephrata restaurants that serve cannolis
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
1763 West Main St, ephrata
No reviews yet
CANNOLI
$4.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
No reviews yet
Cannoli Bagel
$5.95
More about Wired Cup
