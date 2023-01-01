Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ephrata restaurants you'll love

Ephrata restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ephrata

Must-try Ephrata restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Fratelli's Pizza - 848 E Main St

848 E Main St, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
stromboli Steak large 16"$19.99
Chopped steak, sauteed onions, mozzarella
Meatball Parmigiana sub$10.49
Mozzarella, marinara sauce
cheesesteak sub$10.99
Fried onions, American cheese
More about Fratelli's Pizza - 848 E Main St
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

 

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322

1763 West Main St, ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESESTEAK SUB$0.00
With sauce & sautéed onions.
ITALIAN SUB$0.00
Ham, salami, provolone, oil & vinegar.
12$14.99
Flavors: Plain, Hot, MILD, Bbq,
Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch,
(New Flavor) Sweet Chill.
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
Consumer pic

 

Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chive Bun$5.99
Soft bun filled with garlic chive, served with garlic soy sauce.
Vegetable Eggroll$5.99
Cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, garlic and served with duck sauce.
Wonton Mee$14.99
Egg noodle in Hong Kong style sauce with sweet roasted pork and steam bok choy. Served with wonton soup.
More about Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road
Main pic

 

Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave

11 Long Ave, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Syrup$0.65
Clover Chocolate Milk$1.50
20 oz Iced Macchiato$4.25
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
Wired Cup image

 

Wired Cup

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 The Babe Ruth$12.95
Slow smoked Ribeye, Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers and Garlic Aioli all Piled on an Amoroso Sub Roll.
#3 Smoked Ribeye, Egg & Cheese$9.95
Authentic Smoked Ribeye Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Bagel.
#9 Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Ribeye Steak, Sausage or Thick Cut Bacon, Green Peppers, Avocado, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoked Cheddar Wrapped up in a Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Wired Cup
Consumer pic

 

Connection Cafe

70 Clay School Road, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Connection Cafe
Main pic

 

Mr. Mini's Tasty Donuts -

Misty Lane, Ephrata

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Mr. Mini's Tasty Donuts -
Olde Lincoln House image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE

1398 W Main St, Ephrata

Avg 4.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
More about OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
Black Forest Brewery image

 

Black Forest Brewery

301 West Main Street, Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Black Forest Brewery
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata

Avg 4.7 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
Consumer pic

 

Cloister Club American Legion Post 429

300 Cocalico Street, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cloister Club American Legion Post 429
Restaurant banner

 

Dee's Dough - 333 North State St.

333 North State Street, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Dee's Dough - 333 North State St.
Restaurant banner

 

The Pancake Farm Restaurant - 1032 South State Street

1032 South State Street, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Pancake Farm Restaurant - 1032 South State Street
Rad-ish image

 

Rad-ish - Ephrata, PA

73 reagan drive, Ephrata

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Rad-ish - Ephrata, PA
Old Republic Distillery Tavern image

 

Old Republic Distillery Tavern - 3 Dutchland Avenue

3 Dutchland Avenue, Ephrata

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Old Republic Distillery Tavern - 3 Dutchland Avenue

