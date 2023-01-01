Ephrata restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ephrata restaurants
Fratelli's Pizza - 848 E Main St
848 E Main St, Ephrata
|Popular items
|stromboli Steak large 16"
|$19.99
Chopped steak, sauteed onions, mozzarella
|Meatball Parmigiana sub
|$10.49
Mozzarella, marinara sauce
|cheesesteak sub
|$10.99
Fried onions, American cheese
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
1763 West Main St, ephrata
|Popular items
|CHEESESTEAK SUB
|$0.00
With sauce & sautéed onions.
|ITALIAN SUB
|$0.00
Ham, salami, provolone, oil & vinegar.
|12
|$14.99
Flavors: Plain, Hot, MILD, Bbq,
Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch,
(New Flavor) Sweet Chill.
Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road
433 North Reading Road, Ephrata
|Popular items
|Chive Bun
|$5.99
Soft bun filled with garlic chive, served with garlic soy sauce.
|Vegetable Eggroll
|$5.99
Cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, garlic and served with duck sauce.
|Wonton Mee
|$14.99
Egg noodle in Hong Kong style sauce with sweet roasted pork and steam bok choy. Served with wonton soup.
Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
11 Long Ave, Ephrata
|Popular items
|Caramel Syrup
|$0.65
|Clover Chocolate Milk
|$1.50
|20 oz Iced Macchiato
|$4.25
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
|Popular items
|#8 The Babe Ruth
|$12.95
Slow smoked Ribeye, Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers and Garlic Aioli all Piled on an Amoroso Sub Roll.
|#3 Smoked Ribeye, Egg & Cheese
|$9.95
Authentic Smoked Ribeye Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Bagel.
|#9 Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Ribeye Steak, Sausage or Thick Cut Bacon, Green Peppers, Avocado, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoked Cheddar Wrapped up in a Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Mr. Mini's Tasty Donuts -
Misty Lane, Ephrata
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
1398 W Main St, Ephrata
Black Forest Brewery
301 West Main Street, Ephrata
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
433 North Reading Road, Ephrata
Cloister Club American Legion Post 429
300 Cocalico Street, Ephrata
Dee's Dough - 333 North State St.
333 North State Street, Ephrata
The Pancake Farm Restaurant - 1032 South State Street
1032 South State Street, Ephrata
Rad-ish - Ephrata, PA
73 reagan drive, Ephrata
Old Republic Distillery Tavern - 3 Dutchland Avenue
3 Dutchland Avenue, Ephrata