Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Ephrata

Go
Ephrata restaurants
Toast

Ephrata restaurants that serve cookies

Main pic

 

Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave

11 Long Ave, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2 Pack$3.00
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
Wired Cup image

 

Wired Cup

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Biscoff Cookie Butter Frappe$6.95
Pumpkin Spice Stroopie$2.50
20 Oz Cookies N Cream Breve$6.25
More about Wired Cup

Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata

Calamari

Waffles

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

Pies

Chili

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Ephrata to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston