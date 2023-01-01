Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Ephrata
/
Ephrata
/
Cookies
Ephrata restaurants that serve cookies
Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
11 Long Ave, Ephrata
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2 Pack
$3.00
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
No reviews yet
Biscoff Cookie Butter Frappe
$6.95
Pumpkin Spice Stroopie
$2.50
20 Oz Cookies N Cream Breve
$6.25
More about Wired Cup
