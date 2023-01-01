Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Ephrata

Ephrata restaurants
Ephrata restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata

Avg 4.7 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRUNCHY SHRIMP ROLL$9.00
Shrimp Mango Roll$9.00
MONSTER SHRIMP ROLL$15.00
More about Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
Item pic

 

Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Shrimp Roll$8.99
Marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll paper served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.99
Spicy shrimp salad, cucumber and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.
More about Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road

