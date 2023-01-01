Shrimp rolls in Ephrata
More about Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
433 North Reading Road, Ephrata
|CRUNCHY SHRIMP ROLL
|$9.00
|Shrimp Mango Roll
|$9.00
|MONSTER SHRIMP ROLL
|$15.00
More about Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road
Hills To Sea - 433 North Reading Road
433 North Reading Road, Ephrata
|Golden Shrimp Roll
|$8.99
Marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll paper served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$7.99
Spicy shrimp salad, cucumber and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch.