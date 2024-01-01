Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ephrata

Ephrata restaurants
Ephrata restaurants that serve tacos

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

 

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322

1763 West Main St, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Beef Taco Pizza$19.49
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom,
fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with
shredded lettuce.
TACO SALAD BEEF$12.79
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side. Beef 9.99
SHRIMP TACO SALAD$14.99
Chicken 9.99 Beef 9.99 Shrimp 11.99
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side.
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
Item pic

 

Dutchmaid Deck

222 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACOS (3)$16.50
bangin sauce, cilantro, red cabbage
More about Dutchmaid Deck

