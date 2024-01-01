Tacos in Ephrata
Ephrata restaurants that serve tacos
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
1763 West Main St, Ephrata
|Medium Beef Taco Pizza
|$19.49
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom,
fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with
shredded lettuce.
|TACO SALAD BEEF
|$12.79
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side. Beef 9.99
|SHRIMP TACO SALAD
|$14.99
Chicken 9.99 Beef 9.99 Shrimp 11.99
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side.