Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Ephrata

Go
Ephrata restaurants
Toast

Ephrata restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Connection Cafe

70 Clay School Road, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich or Wrap$9.90
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Mayo
More about Connection Cafe
Wired Cup image

 

Wired Cup

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#12 Turkey Club$10.95
Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
More about Wired Cup

Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata

Hot Chocolate

Tortellini

Garlic Parmesan

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Ephrata to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (134 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (134 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston