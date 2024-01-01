Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Ephrata

Go
Ephrata restaurants
Toast

Ephrata restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

Connection Cafe

70 Clay School Road, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich or Wrap$9.90
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Mayo
More about Connection Cafe
Main pic

 

Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave

11 Long Ave, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Turkey Wrap$10.00
More about Cocalico Coffee Crafters - 11 Long Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Ephrata

Garlic Knots

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Waffles

Fried Pickles

Blt Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Tortellini

Map

More near Ephrata to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (134 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (134 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston