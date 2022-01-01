Go
Epicure Pizza & Grill

We are a family owned Mediterranean-style restaurant! We deliver within 15 miles!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

19 Waterbury rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Wrap$8.95
Lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, american cheese , and onions
Chicken Rice$4.95
served with home-made rolls
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese as the base
Chicken Tenders with French Fries$9.95
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Served with marinara
Cheeseburger Fries$11.00
Crispy French Fries topped with Cheeseburger Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, chopped tomatoes, onions, and Russian Dressing
Bone-in or Boneless Wings$8.00
Side of French Fries$4.50
Garlic Bread$4.00
Build Your Own Hand Tossed Pizza, Stuffed Bread, Or Calzone$11.00
Please use the special instruction box to your advantage, if you would like to modify anything not listed.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19 Waterbury rd

Thomaston CT

Sunday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:10 am - 9:00 pm
