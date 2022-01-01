Go
Epicurean Feast

289 Bay Road

Popular Items

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Location

Queensbury NY

Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
