Epicurean Feast
Open today 5:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
777 Elsbree St
Fall River, MA 02720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
777 Elsbree St, Fall River MA 02720
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Roger's Coney Island
Come in and Enjoy
Al Mac's Diner
At Al Mac's Diner, we are committed to satisfying our customers with great food and excellent service. We offer a wide variety of delicious dishes for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Whatever you're in the mood for, you can find it here! Come join us 7 days a week and late night on Friday and Saturday.
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST