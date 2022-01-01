Go
Toast

Epicurean Feast

Epicurean Feast.

117 Kendrick Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

117 Kendrick Street

Needham MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JCC Newton

No reviews yet

Jewish Community Centers of Greater Boston

Fresh City

No reviews yet

Welcome to Fresh City… where you’ll find our unique take on Stir Fry, Burritos, Salads, Sandwiches, Soups, Smoothies and more. Our philosophy is Live Life to the Freshest!™ — catering to your cravings with foods that fit your lifestyle. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or any time of day… You’ll feel so good about what you eat, you’ll want to make Fresh City “Your Daily Eatery!”

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston