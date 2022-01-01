Go
Toast

Epicurean Feast

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

110 Royal Little Drive

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Location

110 Royal Little Drive

Providence RI

Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
